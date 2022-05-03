‘This is the future of lab testing’: Thomas Memorial Hospital opens automated lab

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a year and a half in the making, Thomas Memorial Hospital’s entirely automated lab is in use.

Director of Laboratory Service Tony Aluise has never seen anything like it in his 40-plus year health care career.

“This is the future of lab testing,” he said when describing the lab.

“Anytime there’s less time spent on the testing and the results are back in the physician’s hands, the patients can be treated quicker and more accurately.”

The motivation to complete the lab came during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having COVID has created a situation where we have less technical people available to test patients and samples,” he said. “We went out and looked for to find the best automated system we could find so we didn’t have to have so many techs in the laboratory.”

Hundreds of lab tests can now be performed in about 15 minutes, including tests for high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease.

Aluise said the lab’s design lessens the possibility of mistakes.

“Every sample will be tested exactly the same, there will be no tech interference or testing by the tech and therefore less possibility of human error,” he explained.

“The employees like this because it’s less technical work for them and they can rely on the testing procedure.”

He said the speed of results is the main benefit of the lab, benefiting everyone from employees to the patients themselves.

“Time is always of the essence, especially when you’re talking about patients going through the emergency room, the critical care areas,” he said. “Trying to get those results out faster is the name of the game.”

He said being able to put all types of patients towards recovery fits in with the hospital’s mission.

“Almost all patients have blood work done when they come to the hospital so every single patient will benefit from this, the testing we’re doing,” he said. “It requires less technical, it’s quicker, it uses less sample this is the best of anything.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.