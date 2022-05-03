Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued

Ohio and northern Kentucky most at risk for heavy weather
Lightning and thunder tonight
Lightning and thunder tonight(Lukas Leo)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Tuesday afternoon there is the feeling of summer in the air as temperatures have skyrocketed into the 80s. The hazy nature of the afternoon sun is working in concert with a stiff southwest wind to introduce the risk of thunderstorms to the little league evening forecast.

Showers will bubble into thunderheads in the warmth and rising humidity of the evening hours. Since wind profiles in the heavens above are both strong and contorted (twisting, turning), the chance of strong winds to accompany these squalls will need to be monitored.

While the risk of high winds both straight line (downbursts) and rotational (tornadic) is higher to our west and north, as a precaution the National Weather Service has alerted us of possible heavy weather. Should a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning be issued for your area, get the kids inside, stay away from windows and off corded phones and headphones for PCs and stereos.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found outside hospital

Latest News

'The Folding Lady' on Studio 3
‘The Folding Lady’ on Studio 3
'The Folding Lady' on Studio 3
'The Folding Lady' on Studio 3
Mother's Day tech gift guide
Mother’s Day tech gift guide
Recipes from the 148th Kentucky Derby
Recipes from the 148th Kentucky Derby