Tornado Watch issued

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Tuesday afternoon there is the feeling of summer in the air as temperatures have skyrocketed into the 80s. The hazy nature of the afternoon sun is working in concert with a stiff southwest wind to introduce the risk of thunderstorms to the little league evening forecast.

Showers will bubble into thunderheads in the warmth and rising humidity of the evening hours. Since wind profiles in the heavens above are both strong and contorted (twisting, turning), the chance of strong winds to accompany these squalls will need to be monitored.

While the risk of high winds both straight line (downbursts) and rotational (tornadic) is higher to our west and north, as a precaution the National Weather Service has alerted us of possible heavy weather. Should a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning be issued for your area, get the kids inside, stay away from windows and off corded phones and headphones for PCs and stereos.

