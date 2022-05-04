Advertisement

Brad Wenstrup wins GOP nomination for U.S. House

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)(Provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Brad Wenstrup on Tuesday night won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Incumbent Wenstrup, a doctor from Cincinnati, served as a combat surgeon in Iraq during the war. He has been in Congress since 2012.

Wenstrup’s GOP challengers included James Condit, who’s also from Cincinnati. He’s been a small business owner but also a political activist. He ran for Congress in 2018 in the Green Party. He has run for office unsuccessfully several times in the past.

His other challenger was David Windisch, who’s from Cincinnati. He’s retired from the military and has never held public office.

