COVID-19 W.Va. | 2 additional deaths, 224 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 4, 2022, there are currently 813 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been two deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,872 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old female from Cabell County and a 76-year old female from Preston County.

Only one county is not color-coded green on the state’s County Alert System map. Logan County is labeled yellow on the map, indicating a slight increase in the infection rate in that county.

As of Wednesday, there are 14,838 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta and 4,584 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Right now, 109 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 25 have been admitted to the ICU and 12 are on ventilators.

There are currently two COVID-19 positive pediatric patients.

According to DHHR data, 494,507 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Of the eligible population, 66 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57 is fully vaccinated against the virus.

459,210 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (65), Boone (9), Braxton (1), Brooke (14), Cabell (49), Calhoun (3), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (20), Gilmer (0), Grant (0), Greenbrier (32), Hampshire (4), Hancock (19), Hardy (2), Harrison (34), Jackson (5), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (85), Lewis (6), Lincoln (8), Logan (31), Marion (26), Marshall (16), Mason (5), McDowell (6), Mercer (19), Mineral (3), Mingo (8), Monongalia (41), Monroe (7), Morgan (5), Nicholas (6), Ohio (32), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (6), Preston (12), Putnam (32), Raleigh (54), Randolph (5), Ritchie (3), Roane (8), Summers (6), Taylor (11), Tucker (5), Tyler (1), Upshur (15), Wayne (6), Webster (2), Wetzel (5), Wirt (0), Wood (8), Wyoming (11). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

