Crash temporarily closes part of I-79

Vehicle crash
Vehicle crash(WAFF)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of Interstate 79 North was temporarily closed Wednesday evening after a crash that sent one person to the hospital, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. near mile-marker 4 in the Mink Shoals area.

Dispatchers say there was a fire after the crash, but it’s out now.

Northbound traffic was being diverted off the exit before the crash site, but all lanes have since reopened.

