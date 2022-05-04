Advertisement

Herd softball heads to Texas

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s softball team is heading to Texas for an extended stay in hopes of capturing a Conference USA championship.

Marshall (32-14, 14-7 CUSA) takes on North Texas in a key series beginning Friday in Denton, Texas. Depending on what happens against the Mean Green and how Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic fare this weekend, the Herd could finish anywhere from 1st to 5th in Conference USA.

Because the league tournament is also at Lovelace Field in Denton, Marshall’s contingent will stay in Texas through the CUSA tournament which begins next Wednesday.

Herd pitcher Sydney Nester carries a record of 23-8 this year to Texas which includes 11 shutouts.

Marshall’s offense is led by Mya Stevenson and Paige Shy who’ve combined for 35 homers this season.

Herd softball heads to Texas
