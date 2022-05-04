Heroin, firearm seized after arrest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the arrest of a man from Michigan, the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task force seized more than 100 grams of heroin.

The Huntington Police Department reported the arrest of Damon Bailes, 30, near 19th Street and Rural Avenue on outstanding warrants for a parole violation in West Virginia, being a prohibited person with a firearm and child neglect with risk of injury.

When Bailes was arrested, Huntington Police say he was found to be in possession of 102 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.

The arrest led to a search warrant being executed in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue.

According to Huntington Police Department, additional charges are possible in this investigation.

