‘I heard rapid firearm discharges really close to the house.’ neighbors react to drive-by shooting in Bluefield

On Tuesday, Neighbors reported hearing a flurry of shots fired just after five-thirty on...
By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Neighbors reported hearing a flurry of shots fired just after five-thirty on Frederick street in Bluefield, West Virginia. A home in the ‘800 block’, appeared to be the target.

Detective Kenneth Adams with Bluefield West Virginia Police Department said multiple cars and firearms were involved and children got caught in the line of fire. A 7-year-old had shrapnel wounds to the face, and a 16-year-old had a bullet graze wound on his left shoulder.

Adams said this isn’t a random act of gun violence. The people involved were related to each other.

Bluefield West Virginia Police arrested 27-year-old Deliezhea Gravely in connection with the shooting. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail. His bond is set at 200,000 dollars. Adams believes the recent numbers of shootings in the area are the by-product of questionable parenting.

Police say they are currently on the search for 2 more suspects involved. We’ll continue to bring you more updates on this case as we receive them.

