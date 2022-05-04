Incumbent DeWine wins GOP nomination for Ohio governor

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Mike DeWine has won the Republican nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Despite backlash from conservatives over COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, incumbent DeWine secured his party’s nomination Tuesday.

DeWine is widely known for a 40-year career in Ohio politics. He is a former Attorney General, Congressman and U.S. Senator.

DeWine became Ohio governor in 2018.

DeWine defeated Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone, U.S. Rep. Jim Ranacci and state Rep. Ron Hood.

