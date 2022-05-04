Advertisement

Incumbent DeWine wins GOP nomination for Ohio governor

Incumbent Mike Dewine has won the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Tuesday's primary election in...
Incumbent Mike Dewine has won the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Tuesday's primary election in Ohio.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Mike DeWine has won the Republican nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, the Associated Press reports Tuesday night.

Despite backlash from conservatives over COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, incumbent DeWine secured his party’s nomination Tuesday.

DeWine is widely known for a 40-year career in Ohio politics. He is a former Attorney General, Congressman and U.S. Senator.

DeWine became Ohio governor in 2018.

DeWine defeated Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone, U.S. Rep. Jim Ranacci and state Rep. Ron Hood.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For more information and results, tap here.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

Vance will face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary
When Bailes was arrested, Huntington Police say he was found to be in possession of 102 grams...
Heroin, firearm seized after arrest
Incumbent Troy Balderson has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 12,...
Troy Balderson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House
Nan Whaley has won the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, becoming the first woman in the...
First woman to win major party’s nomination in Ohio Governor Primary
Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Brad Wenstrup wins GOP nomination for U.S. House