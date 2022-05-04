Incumbent wins Republican primary race for Ohio Secretary of State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is seeking a second term as Ohio’s election chief, has secured his party’s nomination.

Ohio’s Republican incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Tuesday’s primary against conservative challenger John Adams, who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman, in November’s general election. Clark ran unopposed in the primary.

LaRose, a former Green Beret, was elected in 2018 after serving in the state Senate.

TAP HERE FOR OHIO PRIMARY RESULTS

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.