Incumbent wins Republican primary race for Ohio Secretary of State

FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican...
FILE - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose speaks to the Fairfield County Lincoln Republican Club in Pickerington, Ohio, March 24, 2022. Former President Donald Trump's attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is seeking a second term as Ohio’s election chief, has secured his party’s nomination.

Ohio’s Republican incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Tuesday’s primary against conservative challenger John Adams, who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

LaRose will face Democrat Chelsea Clark, a suburban Cincinnati City Council member and businesswoman, in November’s general election. Clark ran unopposed in the primary.

LaRose, a former Green Beret, was elected in 2018 after serving in the state Senate.

