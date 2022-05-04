Advertisement

Infant left in vehicle dies after father arrested in Georgia, police say

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when he was arrested, police said.(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father on Tuesday.

Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother, WGCL reported.

Investigators later learned the girl was left in a vehicle by her father, Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, who surrendered himself to Snellville police earlier that day for an unrelated probation violation.

Whatley has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the infant girl’s death.

RELATED: Risk of child hot car deaths rise as temps rise

Police said that Whatley failed to inform them that his daughter was in the car for the several hours that he was in custody.

Whatley’s vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3, was found in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall near the dumpsters.

The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, Whatley remains in Gwinnett County jail.

