Advertisement

Judge: W.Va. Senate candidate deemed ineligible

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County circuit judge has disqualified a local candidate for the West Virginia Senate.

The order invalidates the candidacy of Andrea Garrett Kiessling, a Republican, for state Senate District 8. The newly drawn district will represent portions of five counties -- Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ruled that Kiessling has not been a resident of West Virginia for at least five years -- a requirement of state code.

The judge instructed election officials to disregard and not tally any vote cast for Kiessling. He further ordered clerks to post signs at all polling places stating that she is ineligible.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Mac Warner says the Secretary respects the courts ruling and has no plans to appeal. He said Warner would soon convene an emergency meeting of the state elections commission, perhaps Friday, to comply with the order in affected counties and precincts.

Absentee voting in the state’s primary has been ongoing for two months, estimated spokesman Mike Queen. He said, as of Wednesday morning, 686 Republican ballots had been cast. That is in addition to 310 independent voters, although, it is unclear which party’s ballot they had cast.

The Secretary of State’s office had argued a challenge to Kiessling’s candidacy should have been filed much earlier, Queen said.

The Kiessling campaign could not be reached for comment.

Kiessling, of Spencer, is one of four candidates who filed to seek the GOP nomination. Others are Josh Higginbotham of Cross Lanes, Mark Hunt of Charleston and Mark Mitchem of Clay.

Those four have been vying for a nomination to take on incumbent state Senator Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, in November. He is unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Firefighters, police officers and EMS escort the remains of John Forbush from Charleston to...
Community honors fallen firefighter
Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are currently in the Western Regional Jail.
Men accused of driving body to hospital to conceal marijuana grow operation
generic graphic
Restaurant employee accused of embezzling more than $20,500
Recreational tax levy renewal ends in tie
Recreational tax levy renewal ends in tie