Advertisement

Meadows wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 2

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WSAZ) – Samantha Meadows on Tuesday night won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress District 2 in the Ohio primary, according to the Associated Press.

Meadows is from Portsmouth and went to Shawnee State University. She has been an EMT and worked with AmeriCorps.

Also running on the Democratic side was Alan Darnowski from Clermont County. He worked in information technology for Citibank and just got involved in politics after he retired. He has never held public office.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

Latest News

Incumbent DeWine wins GOP nomination for Ohio governor
Incumbent DeWine wins GOP nomination for Ohio governor
TEAM Vaccinate
More than $1 million goes to Kanawha Co. School teams through TEAM Vaccinate program
Nan Whaley wins Democratic nomination in Ohio gubernatorial primary
Nan Whaley wins Democratic nomination in Ohio gubernatorial primary
Residents in Lawrence County voted Tuesday against a sales tax increase that would have gone...
Voters reject new jail levy in Lawrence County