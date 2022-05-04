Meadows wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 2

OHIO (WSAZ) – Samantha Meadows on Tuesday night won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congress District 2 in the Ohio primary, according to the Associated Press.

Meadows is from Portsmouth and went to Shawnee State University. She has been an EMT and worked with AmeriCorps.

Also running on the Democratic side was Alan Darnowski from Clermont County. He worked in information technology for Citibank and just got involved in politics after he retired. He has never held public office.

