Men accused of driving body to hospital to conceal marijuana grow operation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are facing charges after Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies say they drove a man’s body to the hospital in an attempt to conceal a marijuana grow operation at the home where the body was found.

Eric Williams’ body was discovered wrapped in carpet, inside of a vehicle parked outside of a St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's Hospital.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, Josh Daniel, of Salt Rock and Ryan Fitzsimmons, of Hurricane, are accused of transporting the body and have been charged with concealment of a dead body, a felony.

Fitzsimmons is also facing charges of conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel led Huntington Police investigators to the wooded area near the 5th Street park-and-ride where he claimed to have found Williams, 43, of Spencer, West Virginia.

Investigators reported Fitzsimmons led Huntington Police investigators to another location approximately 100 yards past the 5th Street park-and-ride.

Daniel claimed they received a phone call from a relative who asked them to look for Williams. He went on to say he and Fitzsimmons traveled to 13 to 14 locations before finding Williams’ body in the woods along 5th Street hill.

However, during his interview with investigators, Daniel’s story changed. He told investigators a relative of Williams called him and said she believed Williams was inside a home along Miller Road and may be dead.

When he and Fitzsimmons arrived at the home, Daniel told investigators they found Williams body in the bathroom.

Daniel called the act of wrapping Williams’ body in carpet and driving the body to St. Mary’s Medical Center a ‘team effort,’ according to the criminal complaint.

When asked why they didn’t call 911, the criminal complaint states Daniel said there was a marijuana grow inside of the home along Miller Road.

Sheriff Zerkle says foul play is not suspected in this investigation.

The criminal complaint states Williams had a lighter and piece of aluminum foil in his hand upon examination.

He says Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death was likely a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

The sheriff says Daniel and Fitzsimmons may end up facing further charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation.

Both men are being held in the Western Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

