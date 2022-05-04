More than $1 million goes to Kanawha Co. School teams through TEAM Vaccinate program

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From football to band to math teams and more, school teams in Kanawha County got the chance to receive money through the TEAM Vaccinate program if more than 90% are vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the program comes to a close, more than $1 million has gone to 23 schools.

“It’s just a difference-maker mentally knowing that, you know, 90 plus percent of them are vaccinated,” Dunbar Middle School Head Football, Track and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Jason Bausley said. “It just brings peace.”

Just those three sports received more than $12,000 combined and when you combine every team at Dunbar Middle School they got more than $57,000.

The amount schools got were as small as $2,500 at Dupont Middle School to more than $165,000 at George Washington High School.

It could be a middle school or even colleges that applied and not just sports teams.

“One of the most frequent requests the county gets is to help with youth sports, with show choirs people they need new scoreboards, they need uniforms, they need equipment,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

With the new money, Bausley said he’s looking forward to getting his kids’ new equipment but that at the end of the day, it’s about more than that.

“The safety aspect, knowing that the kids that I’m coaching, predominantly are vaccinated, and then the financial aspect of it, you know, I intend, you know, hopefully getting new helmets for the kids,” Bausley said. “And, you know, it’s just a vast array of things we can do with that amount of money.”

Not all the money budgeted for the program was spent. Commissioner Salango said they’ll talk about budgeting the roughly $350,000 remaining at the next commissioner’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.