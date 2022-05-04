Advertisement

Portsmouth voters pass tax levy for road repairs

Portsmouth voters pass taxy levy for road repairs
Portsmouth voters pass taxy levy for road repairs
By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, voters in Portsmouth passed a tax levy that will generate revenue to repair city streets. It is a 1.5 mill increase for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. It amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of tax valuation annually.

City engineer Nathan Prosch conducted a study of all city streets. He has scored each street according to its current condition.

“Green is good condition, then it does down to yellow which is fair, orange is poor and the dark red is very poor,” Prosch said. “There are cracks, longitudinal and transverse cracks, potholes and patching.”

After the levy passed with 56% of the vote, the city will generate more than $350,000 per year for the next five years. All of that money will be allocating to projects to repair roadways. Prosch says they will prioritize preventative maintenance before repairing roads in very poor condition. He says the high cost of milling and filling is something they want to avoid, and if they can prevent decent roads from falling into worse shape, it will save money long term.

“We can’t keep up with that. So we’re going to do some more preventative maintenance to keep the more decent roads good,” Prosch said.

Before the levy passed, Prosch estimated that it would take 37 years to fix all city streets with the previous budget. The tax increase will cut that time in half, but he knows there is a lot of work ahead.

“Really, any concrete road we have is in pretty bad shape just because that concrete is 60 to 70 years old,” Prosch said. “They spoke up, and they are tired of bad roads.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

A reward of up to $5,000 is on the table for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
Reward offered in Gallia County arson investigation
John Forbush
Community honors fallen firefighter
Addiction Recovery Care opens 140-bed men's residential drug and alcohol treatment center.
Former Inez Middle School transformed into residential recovery center
Portsmouth voters pass taxy levy for road repairs
Portsmouth voters pass taxy levy for road repairs