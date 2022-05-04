Portsmouth voters pass tax levy for road repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, voters in Portsmouth passed a tax levy that will generate revenue to repair city streets. It is a 1.5 mill increase for the years 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. It amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of tax valuation annually.

City engineer Nathan Prosch conducted a study of all city streets. He has scored each street according to its current condition.

“Green is good condition, then it does down to yellow which is fair, orange is poor and the dark red is very poor,” Prosch said. “There are cracks, longitudinal and transverse cracks, potholes and patching.”

After the levy passed with 56% of the vote, the city will generate more than $350,000 per year for the next five years. All of that money will be allocating to projects to repair roadways. Prosch says they will prioritize preventative maintenance before repairing roads in very poor condition. He says the high cost of milling and filling is something they want to avoid, and if they can prevent decent roads from falling into worse shape, it will save money long term.

“We can’t keep up with that. So we’re going to do some more preventative maintenance to keep the more decent roads good,” Prosch said.

Before the levy passed, Prosch estimated that it would take 37 years to fix all city streets with the previous budget. The tax increase will cut that time in half, but he knows there is a lot of work ahead.

“Really, any concrete road we have is in pretty bad shape just because that concrete is 60 to 70 years old,” Prosch said. “They spoke up, and they are tired of bad roads.”

