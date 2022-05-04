Advertisement

Republican incumbent defeated in Ohio Primary for Lawrence County Commission

Contractor and member of the Fayette Township Board of Trustees, Mike Finley won Tuesday’s...
Contractor and member of the Fayette Township Board of Trustees, Mike Finley won Tuesday’s nomination.(Finley campaign)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Republican incumbent was defeated Tuesday in the primary race for Lawrence County Commission.

Contractor and member of the Fayette Township Board of Trustees, Mike Finley won Tuesday’s nomination.

Finely defeated 10-year commission veteran, Freddie Hayes, by more than 400 votes.

TAP HERE FOR MORE OHIO PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Lawrence County Commission Primary
Lawrence County Commission Primary(WSAZ)

There were no Democratic filings in the primary race for commission, meaning Finely will not have a challenger come November and will likely gain a four-year seat on the board.

The current county commission supported a proposed half-percent increase in the county sales tax to pave the way for the construction of a new county jail.

The Lawrence County, Ohio Jail Levy did not not pass Tuesday.

Lawrence County Jail Levy
Lawrence County Jail Levy(WSAZ)

Finely was not in favor of the half-percent increase.

Hayes was in support of the proposed sales tax increase.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

Mike DeWine has won the Republican nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election
Vance will face 10-term Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary
When Bailes was arrested, Huntington Police say he was found to be in possession of 102 grams...
Heroin, firearm seized after arrest
Incumbent Troy Balderson has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 12,...
Troy Balderson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House