Republican incumbent defeated in Ohio Primary for Lawrence County Commission

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Republican incumbent was defeated Tuesday in the primary race for Lawrence County Commission.

Contractor and member of the Fayette Township Board of Trustees, Mike Finley won Tuesday’s nomination.

Finely defeated 10-year commission veteran, Freddie Hayes, by more than 400 votes.

There were no Democratic filings in the primary race for commission, meaning Finely will not have a challenger come November and will likely gain a four-year seat on the board.

The current county commission supported a proposed half-percent increase in the county sales tax to pave the way for the construction of a new county jail.

The Lawrence County, Ohio Jail Levy did not not pass Tuesday.

Finely was not in favor of the half-percent increase.

Hayes was in support of the proposed sales tax increase.

