Restaurant employee accused of embezzling more than $20,500

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Huntington is charged with embezzling more than $20,500 cash from a restaurant where he worked, Cabell County Court records show.

George M. West, 51, of Huntington was employed from January to March of this year at the restaurant, located in Huntington.

The owner told investigators that West was responsible for making cash deposits for the business. The owner said West embezzled large amounts of cash from daily sales before making the deposits.

West in not a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail system, according to its website.

