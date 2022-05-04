Reward offered in Gallia County arson investigation

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - As neighbors in the Greenfield Township area of Gallia County pick up the pieces of a beloved church that burned down, concern sparks as they have learned nearly a dozen fires happened in and around this area during the last few weeks, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators say a majority are a result of arson.

“I just can’t understand why someone would set fires, I just don’t understand that, Jackie Lewis said.

As investigators work to figure out who is responsible for all these fires, they’re asking for your help.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, up to $5,000 is on the table for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for any of the fires connected to a cabin fire, which investigators determined to be arson.

Investigators say the cabin caught fire on April 23. It sits along Dry Ridge Road in Patriot, Ohio.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for any fire connected to this cabin fire. Anyone with information can call the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728.

