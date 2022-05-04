Advertisement

Road closed after man on bicycle hit by car

A man riding a bicycle was hit by a car early Wednesday morning in St. Albans.
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.

It happened on MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Police say the man was riding a bicycle over the Nitro-St. Albans bridge when a car going west on MacCorkle Ave. hit him.

The driver stayed at the scene.

The man who was hit was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

MacCorkle Ave. is closed at 3rd St. in St. Albans due to the crash and investigation.

