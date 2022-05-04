Severe risk ends with little fanfare

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Tuesday afternoon there was the feeling of summer in the air as temperatures skyrocketed into the 80s. The hazy nature of the afternoon sun worked in concert with a stiff southwest wind to introduce the risk of thunderstorms to the little league evening forecast.

Showers bubbled up thru 7pm but thunderheads stayed below severe limits owing to a drier than normal air mass that was in place. Since wind profiles in the heavens above were both strong and contorted (twisting, turning), the chance of strong winds to accompany these squalls was closely monitored.

Overnight showers will linger in scattered form and the air will cool back below 60 degrees. Wednesday save for some sprinkle or a touch of spray to start the weather will be dry though clouds will be common. Temperatures will stay in the 60s under the overcast.

Thursday will turn into a bright and mild day as sunshine propels highs into the 70s again. Then by Friday through Saturday and even lingering into Sunday a slow poke low pressure will send waves of showers our way both here at home and in Louisville for the Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday. Weekend highs will be 65-70.

