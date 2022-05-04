Advertisement

Severe risk ends with little fanfare

Thunder squalls move on after brief heavy rains
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Tuesday afternoon there was the feeling of summer in the air as temperatures skyrocketed into the 80s. The hazy nature of the afternoon sun worked in concert with a stiff southwest wind to introduce the risk of thunderstorms to the little league evening forecast.

Showers bubbled up thru 7pm but thunderheads stayed below severe limits owing to a drier than normal air mass that was in place. Since wind profiles in the heavens above were both strong and contorted (twisting, turning), the chance of strong winds to accompany these squalls was closely monitored.

Overnight showers will linger in scattered form and the air will cool back below 60 degrees. Wednesday save for some sprinkle or a touch of spray to start the weather will be dry though clouds will be common. Temperatures will stay in the 60s under the overcast.

Thursday will turn into a bright and mild day as sunshine propels highs into the 70s again. Then by Friday through Saturday and even lingering into Sunday a slow poke low pressure will send waves of showers our way both here at home and in Louisville for the Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday. Weekend highs will be 65-70.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast | Warm & Wet Weather Ahead
fwf
first warning forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022.
First Warning Forecast