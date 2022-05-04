Advertisement

Situs ambiguus follow up

Situs ambiguus follow up
By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We were first introduced to Tereka Eanes, a Huntington local and Cleveland Clinic patient, last year. Tereka was diagnosed with a rare condition called Situs ambiguus.

Thanks to some help from Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Kareem, Tereka is finally relieved of some of the pain she’s been feeling. We spoke with her about her about her condition, diagnosis and recovery.

You can see our previous coverage on Tereka here.

