Tax levy renewal ends in tie

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Could a recreational tax renewal be decided by chance?

That’s certainly a possibility as unofficial election results show a dead tie in the City of Ironton Recreational Tax Levy Renewal with 731 votes to renew the tax levy and 731 votes against.

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says last year, funds from the levy were matched with community block grants to pay for $150,000 in improvements to just one park alone.

Cramblit says being able to fund amenities like the splash park, pickle ball courts, and basketball courts hold up the quality of life in neighborhoods.

The vote may be an unofficial tally, but it has residents wondering what happens now and it could come down to chance: a simple flip of a coin.

“It’s very interesting,” said Lawrence County Board of Elections Director Cathy Snider. “People can’t believe, ‘you’re kidding me, you really flip a coin?’ But we do.”

Snider says that’s the worst case scenario, but the more realistic scenario is that votes not yet counted will decide whether the issue passes.

The last time there was a tie in an election here in Lawrence County was back in 2019 during the Chesapeake Mayoral Race.

It was absentee ballots and provisional ballots that ultimately made the difference.

“The levy is tied at this point, but we have outstanding ballots that will go into the official that will ultimately change that, I would imagine,” Snider said.

Absentee ballots must make it to the Board of Elections Office by May 13 and be postmarked for May 2.

If there’s still a tie when the election canvas process begins on May 24, a coin flip will decide whether the measure passes.

Ironton City Councilman Craig Harvey says without this levy, there will be no recreation department in the City of Ironton.

He says the levy brings in nearly $60,000 to the city each year.

If the measure doesn’t pass, city council plans to bring it up for a vote so they can put the issue back on the November ballot.

There is also a pickleball tournament happening on the Saturday before Memorial Day at 9 a.m. in Ironton; an event Ironton City Councilman Chris Haney says is being paid for by the recreational tax levy fee. Tap here for more details on the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.