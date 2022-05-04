Thursday thumbs up, after that not so much!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A rather dull and drab spring Wednesday featured a cooler northwest breeze and a general cloud cover. Temperatures stayed in the 60s for most though the far southern Coalfields enjoyed sunshine and highs in the 70s. In fact highs made 70 at the Greenbrier, Shoemaker Square in Beckley and even upper 60s at Center Square in Bluefield. At the same time towns like Pikeville, Williamson and Logan hung out in the mid-70s!

Overnight clouds will thin long enough for areas of fog to form. Morning rush hour especially heading south may be slowed by low visibility. In time skies will brighten with partial sunshine returning by mid-day and afternoon. Highs will aim for the 70s.

The next wet weather system will arrive late Thursday night and hang on through Saturday. This will bring rounds of rain and thunder. Aided by an increase in southern moisture transport, the likelihood is that downpours will produce localized street flooding. The prospects for small stream overflow will also need to be closely scrutinized.

Odds favor this next slow moving wet weather pattern to swing to the east by Mothers Day. Assuming that happens the weather would improve as sunshine returns. Still a leftover shower cannot be ruled out.

Next week’s weather will be on the improve as drying and warming sunshine returns. Highs will make the 80s!

