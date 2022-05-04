Troy Balderson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House

OHIO (WSAZ) - Incumbent Troy Balderson has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 12, according to unofficial results.

Balderson also is a former state senator in Ohio.

Challenging Balderson on the GOP side was Brandon Michael Lape, who’s from Ashland, Ohio. He has worked in computer support in his career. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

