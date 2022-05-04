Advertisement

Troy Balderson wins GOP nomination for U.S. House

Incumbent Troy Balderson has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 12, according to unofficial results.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OHIO (WSAZ) - Incumbent Troy Balderson has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House District 12, according to unofficial results.

Balderson also is a former state senator in Ohio.

Challenging Balderson on the GOP side was Brandon Michael Lape, who’s from Ashland, Ohio. He has worked in computer support in his career. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2020.

