Third person facing charges in body concealment case

UPDATE 5/5/22 @ 10 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third person is facing charges in connection with the case of a dead body brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center wrapped in a carpet Tuesday morning.

According to court records, Shannon Marie Brown, 36, is charged with concealment of a deceased body and obstructing an officer, as well as conspiracy. She was booked Wednesday at the Western Regional Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Shannon Brown was married to the man whose body was wrapped in a carpet and brought to St. Mary's Medical Center. (WVRJA)

The criminal complaint says Brown was married to Eric Williams, the man who died. It says Josh Daniel was contacted by Brown, who told him Williams was possibly dead in a house on Miller Road in Huntington.

The complaint says Daniel told investigators after he and Ryan Fitzsimmons arrived at the house, they saw Williams in the bathroom.

Daniel allegedly told law enforcement that he, Fitzsimmons, and Brown worked together on wrapping Williams’ body in a sheet and carpet, put him in a car, and took him to St. Mary’s.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says they’ve concluded the reason nobody involved called 911 was because they didn’t want authorities to discover a marijuana grow operation at the rental house.

The complaint says Daniel initially gave several false stories to law enforcement.

Sheriff Zerkle says Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner, and it’s believed he died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose, and foul play is not suspected in the cause of death.

Brown’s bond was set at $50,000.

The sheriff says further charges in the case could be coming in connection with the marijuana element.

ORIGINAL STORY

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are facing charges after Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies say they drove a man’s body to the hospital in an attempt to conceal a marijuana grow operation at the home where the man died.

Eric Williams’ body was discovered wrapped in carpet, inside of a vehicle parked outside of a St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's Hospital. (iReporter)

According to the Cabell County Sheriff, Josh Daniel, of Salt Rock, West Virginia, and Ryan Fitzsimmons, 42, of Hurricane, West Virginia, are accused of transporting the body. Both have been charged with concealment of a dead body, a felony.

Fitzsimmons is also facing charges of conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel led Huntington Police investigators to the wooded area near the 5th Street park-and-ride where he claimed to have found Williams, 43, of Spencer, West Virginia.

Investigators reported Fitzsimmons led Huntington Police investigators to another location approximately 100 yards past the 5th Street park-and-ride.

Daniel claimed they received a phone call from a relative who asked them to look for Williams. He went on to say he and Fitzsimmons traveled to 13 to 14 locations before finding Williams’ body in the woods along 5th Street hill.

However, during his interview with investigators, Daniel’s story changed. He told investigators a relative of Williams called him and said she believed Williams was inside a home along Miller Road and may be dead.

When he and Fitzsimmons arrived at the home, Daniel told investigators they found Williams’ body in the bathroom.

Daniel called the act of wrapping Williams’ body in carpet and driving the body to St. Mary’s Medical Center a “team effort,” according to the criminal complaint.

When asked why they didn’t call 911, the criminal complaint states Daniel said there was a marijuana grow inside of the home along Miller Road.

Sheriff Zerkle says foul play is not suspected in the cause of death.

The criminal complaint states Williams had a lighter and piece of aluminum foil in his hand upon examination.

He says Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death was likely a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

The sheriff says the investigation also led to the discovery of a second marijuana grow location in the Trace Creek area of Salt Rock.

The sheriff says Daniel and Fitzsimmons may end up facing further charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation.

Both men are being held in the Western Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage, tap here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.