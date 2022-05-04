Voters reject new jail levy in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Residents in Lawrence County voted Tuesday against a sales tax increase that would have gone toward construction of a new jail.

The levy was aimed at bolstering a $16.8 million grant from the governor’s office that was awarded to the county last year.

According to unofficial results, the levy failed by a 4,526-to-2,376 vote.

The jail was originally built to house 50 inmates. The now 48-year-old county jail is only certified to house 27 offenders.

Also in Lawrence County, the Ironton tax levy was tied by a 731-to-731 vote, according to unofficial results.

