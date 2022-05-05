Advertisement

Crews on scene of fatal crash in Cabell County

Cabell County Sheriff's deputies are among first responders at a fatal crash in the Altizer area.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene late Wednesday night of a fatal crash in the Altizer area, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident was reported just after 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Guyan River Road near the intersection of Johnson Hollow Road.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into a tree. One person was inside the vehicle.

We have a crew on scene working to get more information.

