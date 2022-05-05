Dunlow food distribution feeds hundreds

DUNLOW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 pandemic saw a rise in people facing first-time hunger, and with many people heading back to work, many are getting their needs met.

However, in Wayne County, data from Facing Hunger Foodbank shows 17% of residents are facing food insecurity.

Cars lined the streets near the Dunlow Community Center Thursday, in hopes to fill their homes with fresh food and basic needs.

The organization supplied fresh fruit, meat and milk, while the Cabwaylingo Food Pantry supplied small appliances, diapers and other services.

“It’s been very hard to try to keep up with the costs of the gas and simple household needs like laundry detergent and everything,” said Bernice Cassady, who showed up for the distribution.

“Milk and eggs, Lord it’s even hard to afford that anymore.”

Cassady’s husband lost his job during the pandemic and is still looking for work.

Inflation has shown more problems for the couple and their five children.

“It’s really hard in this area to find a job even at a simple restaurant at McDonald’s or anything because there are so many people needing jobs,” she said.

“If you want a decent job you have to go an hour away just for a normal job.”

Cassady’s story is not unique to those who help at the distribution.

“The need is huge,” said Bill Likens of First Presbyterian Church.

“There are so many people still hurting. People talk all the time about their electric bills going up; this is just something to help supplement,” Likens said.

Likens, who grew up nearby, said he also experienced hunger as a kid.

“It’s real humbling.”

Lee Young, who has been a truck driver with Facing Hunger for four years, says the need is not anything new to the organization.

“It really shouldn’t have to be this way and it is, unfortunately, and Facing Hunger and our team just try to make it easier to let these people eat something,” he said. “In the rural area of West Virginia, jobs are really hard to come by and not everyone will be lucky to get a job and the ones unable to find a job will come here for assistance and it makes it easier for them to not worry about today.”

A relief Cassady said makes all the difference.

“It’s a little bit of gas money for me, but it’s definitely worth it most of the time because it helps with simple necessities most of the time.”

The next distribution is May 26.

Those interested in volunteering for Facing Hunger can call 304-523-6029.

