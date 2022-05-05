Friday is a new spring storm day.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Arguably the biggest weekend of the year is upon us as we honor Mom. Weather-wise we are set to go through a two day period with rounds of rain, some light and nuisance in nature, others more forceful with strong winds, lightning strikes and even hail. In a nutshell Mother Nature has some nasty weather planned for Fridays and Saturday before conditions improve by Mother’s Day.

Overnight into Friday morning the first round of rain will arrive with a rumble of thunder and a downpour in spots. Given the increased moisture expected, some local street flooding can occur as the sun comes up where a thunderhead produces a few torrents.

Friday’s mid-day skies should brighten as temperatures rise back into the 70s. But beware that sunshine as thunder squalls will spark in response to the heating from Ol Sol. These squalls will be feeding on a belt of stronger winds in the heavens above, so the chance of a few high wind storms will be well established. In the most extreme case the risk of a quick tornado or 2 would have to be respected mainly in the southern Coalfields.

Saturday looks overcast with rain showers passing on occasion. Derby day will be cooler too with temperatures in the 60s all day.

Mother’s Day will turn partly sunny and pleasantly warm as highs make it back into the 70s.

