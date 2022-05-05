Advertisement

Journey through Parenthood | Combating teen suicide

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAZ) - WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer speaks with Barri Sky Faucett, the co-founder of Prevent Suicide WV and Michelle Toman, the founder of Brother Up.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
  • The Crisis Text Line 741741.

Prevent Suicide WV

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood | Baby due soon in long-awaited pregnancy
Journey through Parenthood | Husband sells sneaker collection to pay for wife’s IVF
Journey through Parenthood | Baby due soon in long-awaited pregnancy
Journey through Parenthood | Baby due soon in long-awaited pregnancy
Journey through Parenthood | Combating teen suicide
Journey through Parenthood | Combating teen suicide
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | What to do when your child has a fever