Journey through Parenthood | Combating teen suicide

(WSAZ) - WSAZ’s Melanie Shafer speaks with Barri Sky Faucett, the co-founder of Prevent Suicide WV and Michelle Toman, the founder of Brother Up.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The Crisis Text Line 741741.

Prevent Suicide WV

