Journey through Parenthood | Husband sells sneaker collection to pay for wife’s IVF

After eight miscarriages and two failed IUIs, Lauren and EJ decided to try IVF.

EJ sold his expensive sneaker collection to help fund their fertility journey.

In the first round of sales, EJ earned $4,800.

A video about EJ and Lauren’s story posted on the social media app TikTok also gained attention and helped the couple raise more the $12,000.

EJ and Lauren finally got to meet their bundle of joy over the weekend.

The family says baby Wynn is in the NICU but doing well, weighing 5 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 inches long.

According to the CDC, one in eight couples suffer from challenges with fertility.

