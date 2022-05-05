Man accused of shooting officer arraigned on outstanding child pornography charges

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a Flatwoods Police officer was arraigned on outstanding warrants Thursday.

Jonathan Smithers, 42, of Catlettsburg pleaded not guilty to possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and promotion of sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age.

Officials say those outstanding warrants were from the Ashland Police Department.

A pretrial date was set for June 16.

Smithers is in the Boyd County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond.

“We went ahead and lodged him in the Boyd County Jail, so that gives us more time for thorough investigation, and we can get more warrants on him for an attempted murder on a police officer,” KSP Trooper Shane Goodall said. “It’s also for his safety to put it in Boyd County, where he injured a Greenup County officer, we put him in a Greenup County Jail. Some of the inmates there may put him at risk of getting injured.”

Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson says more charges are likely to come in connection to the shooting that injured Flatwoods officer Tommy Robinson

Wednesday, Kentucky State Police, along with other assisting agencies, combed Flatwoods in search of evidence in connection to the shooting of Officer Robinson.

Police search for evidence after officer was shot in the neck

Agencies tell WSAZ.com some evidence was recovered.

Officer Robinson was shot Monday morning around 2:30 in the 100 block of East Street in Flatwoods.

Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Department officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person at the time of the shooting.

Officer Robinson sustained a severe injury to his neck.

A few hours after the shooting, Smithers was arrested after he was spotted by a Kentucky State Trooper near a Dollar General store.

Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police tells WSAZ.com that officer Robinson had a second surgery to clean the wound but is listed as stable. He also says officer Robinson has been taken off the ventilator.

