Man frustrated with state of crumbling road

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Sissonville man said he has spent years trying to get the West Virginia Division of Highways to work on Derricks Creek Road.

Despite this effort, Michael King said nothing is getting done and described it as a broken jigsaw puzzle.

“It’s very treacherous,” King said. “You drive in one lane to miss the potholes, and there’s a dip and slip in the other lane, and then you got to dodge traffic. So either way you look at it, it’s kind of dangerous.”

King said he’s done just about everything he can think of to try and get somebody to fix the road and has made countless phone calls.

“Probably 50 to 100 times, I would say,” King said.

After nearly four years of reaching out to the Division of Highways, King said he’s had just about enough and is really frustrated that work hasn’t been done on the road. This even comes after they left him a voicemail saying that people would be out Wednesday to work on the road.

“Division of Highways calling for Mr. King,” the voicemail said. “I had a message I think from yesterday, wondering when work be done on Derricks Creek. And we stated on the daily road report that crews should be out there today.”

King said crews didn’t make it out.

So we tried reaching out to see if we could find out if and when Derricks Creek Road will be worked on. So far, we haven’t heard back.

