National Foster Care Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mission West Virginia is leading a statewide effort to promote positive futures for all kids in West Virginia. They provide support for those interested in foster care or kinship care to understand the system, find a placement agency, and prepare to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child.

The ‘Walk With Me’ event is Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.