Advertisement

National Foster Care Month

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Mission West Virginia is leading a statewide effort to promote positive futures for all kids in West Virginia. They provide support for those interested in foster care or kinship care to understand the system, find a placement agency, and prepare to make a meaningful difference in the life of a child.

The ‘Walk With Me’ event is Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical coming to Huntington
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical’ coming to Huntington
Kid's Sale in South Point
Kid’s Sale in South Point
26th Annual Spring Festival at Heritage Farm
26th Annual Spring Festival at Heritage Farm
According to dispatchers, drivers can expect the Maccorkle exit to be closed for awhile and...
Semi overturns, spills load during accident in South Charleston