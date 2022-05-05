Nitro-St. Albans Bridge shut down in both directions

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is shut down in both direction Thursday.

According to Joe Stevens with the City of Nitro, all lanes of I-64 have been closed by law enforcement at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Further details have not been released at this time.

