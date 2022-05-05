Person hit and killed by train
May. 5, 2022
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed Thursday afternoon by a train near U.S. 60, Cabell County dispatchers said.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Taco Bell.
Among agencies at the scene is the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.
Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew at the scene.
