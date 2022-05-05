Advertisement

Second man faces charges in woman’s murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another man faces murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Mingo County in March, investigators said Thursday.

Alex Dewayne Likens, who’s from Ragland, faces first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Teresa Harmon was shot to death inside her own home in Ragland. The incident happened March 31. Investigators say she was shot in the back of the head.

Last month, Harmon’s nephew, Chase Prater, was arrested on first-degree murder charges. He now faces conspiracy to commit murder, as well, according to Mingo County court records.

