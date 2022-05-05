Advertisement

Semi overturns, spills load during accident in South Charleston

According to dispatchers, drivers can expect the Maccorkle exit to be closed for awhile and...
According to dispatchers, drivers can expect the Maccorkle exit to be closed for awhile and Maccorkle Avenue to be closed to traffic for the next hour or two.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers will want to avoid Maccorkle Avenue in South Charleston Thursday following an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a semi overturned after a crash involving a few other vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are on scene assessing the damage and clearing debris spilled onto the roadway.

According to dispatchers, drivers can expect the Maccorkle exit to be closed for awhile and Maccorkle Avenue to be closed to traffic for the next hour or two.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

The Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is closed Thursday afternoon, officials say.
Nitro-St. Albans Bridge shut down in both directions
Ohio Tourism Day
Ohio Tourism Day
Protecting your skin from the sun with Living Well
Protecting your skin from the sun with Living Well
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical coming to Huntington
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: The New Musical coming to Huntington