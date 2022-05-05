Semi overturns, spills load during accident in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers will want to avoid Maccorkle Avenue in South Charleston Thursday following an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com a semi overturned after a crash involving a few other vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are on scene assessing the damage and clearing debris spilled onto the roadway.

According to dispatchers, drivers can expect the Maccorkle exit to be closed for awhile and Maccorkle Avenue to be closed to traffic for the next hour or two.

