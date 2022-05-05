UC star named MEC player of the year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Thursday afternoon on the eve of the Mountain East Conference Softball Championships, the MEC announces its major award and all-conference teams for the 2022 season. Charleston shortstop Hannah Rose was honored as the league’s player of the year, while West Virginia Wesleyan’s Hannah Hudson was named the pitcher of the year.

Rose, a sophomore from New Haven, W.Va. and graduate of Wahama High School, batted .453 for the Golden Eagles in 2022. She finished the season with four home runs, a triple, 20 doubles and 33 runs batted in. Shae also scored 50 runs on the year and finished the campaign with a .682 slugging percentage. She had 32 stolen bases and was named the MEC and NCAA Division II National Player of the Week the week of April 26. Rose led the league in batting average, on-base percentage (.539), doubles and runs scored during the regular season. She also ranked second in the league in hits (66) and stolen bases (32).

Top Honors

Player of the Year: Hannah Rose (Charleston)

Pitcher of the Year: Hannah Hudson (West Va. Wesleyan)

Freshman of the Year: Jamie Roberts (Frostburg State)

Coach of the Year: Steve Warner (West Va. Wesleyan)

All-MEC First Team

Pos. Name School

C Honesty Holt Davis & Elkins

C Allysa Lake Charleston

1B Linzey Allard Davis & Elkins

1B Jamie Roberts Frostburg State

2B Kendal Marshall Charleston

SS Alli Robinson West Va. Wesleyan

SS Hannah Rose Charleston

3B Emily Riggs Fairmont State

DP/Util Autunm Oelhstrom Wheeling

OF Gracie Hightower West Va. Wesleyan

OF Alexi Maciejowski Notre Dame

OF Mia Mendoza Davis & Elkins

P Makenzie Amend West Liberty

P Dani Bauer Charleston

P Holly Brehm Glenville State

P Hannah Hudson West Va. Wesleyan

P Kasey Murphy West Va. State

All-MEC Second Team

Pos. Name School

C Katie Ernst Frostburg State

1B Sarah Thompson Concord

2B Kennadie Batchelor Frostburg State

2B Grace Sobeck Alderson Broaddus

SS Daniele Rivera Notre Dame

3B Alexis Rehm Notre Dame

DP/Util Emma Ruth West Va. State

OF Laura Gilford Frostburg State

OF Paige Scruggs West Va. State

OF Laura Thompson Concord

P Kate Chapple Frostburg State

P Abby O’Shields West Va. Wesleyan

P Annie Paterson West Liberty

P Autumn Thompson West Va. State

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.