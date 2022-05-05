UC star named MEC player of the year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Thursday afternoon on the eve of the Mountain East Conference Softball Championships, the MEC announces its major award and all-conference teams for the 2022 season. Charleston shortstop Hannah Rose was honored as the league’s player of the year, while West Virginia Wesleyan’s Hannah Hudson was named the pitcher of the year.
Rose, a sophomore from New Haven, W.Va. and graduate of Wahama High School, batted .453 for the Golden Eagles in 2022. She finished the season with four home runs, a triple, 20 doubles and 33 runs batted in. Shae also scored 50 runs on the year and finished the campaign with a .682 slugging percentage. She had 32 stolen bases and was named the MEC and NCAA Division II National Player of the Week the week of April 26. Rose led the league in batting average, on-base percentage (.539), doubles and runs scored during the regular season. She also ranked second in the league in hits (66) and stolen bases (32).
Top Honors
Player of the Year: Hannah Rose (Charleston)
Pitcher of the Year: Hannah Hudson (West Va. Wesleyan)
Freshman of the Year: Jamie Roberts (Frostburg State)
Coach of the Year: Steve Warner (West Va. Wesleyan)
All-MEC First Team
Pos. Name School
C Honesty Holt Davis & Elkins
C Allysa Lake Charleston
1B Linzey Allard Davis & Elkins
1B Jamie Roberts Frostburg State
2B Kendal Marshall Charleston
SS Alli Robinson West Va. Wesleyan
SS Hannah Rose Charleston
3B Emily Riggs Fairmont State
DP/Util Autunm Oelhstrom Wheeling
OF Gracie Hightower West Va. Wesleyan
OF Alexi Maciejowski Notre Dame
OF Mia Mendoza Davis & Elkins
P Makenzie Amend West Liberty
P Dani Bauer Charleston
P Holly Brehm Glenville State
P Hannah Hudson West Va. Wesleyan
P Kasey Murphy West Va. State
All-MEC Second Team
Pos. Name School
C Katie Ernst Frostburg State
1B Sarah Thompson Concord
2B Kennadie Batchelor Frostburg State
2B Grace Sobeck Alderson Broaddus
SS Daniele Rivera Notre Dame
3B Alexis Rehm Notre Dame
DP/Util Emma Ruth West Va. State
OF Laura Gilford Frostburg State
OF Paige Scruggs West Va. State
OF Laura Thompson Concord
P Kate Chapple Frostburg State
P Abby O’Shields West Va. Wesleyan
P Annie Paterson West Liberty
P Autumn Thompson West Va. State
