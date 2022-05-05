Advertisement

WV Fire Marshal’s Office makes arrest in health clinic arson investigation

Looney was charged with 2nd degree arson
Looney was charged with 2nd degree arson(West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman has been arrested by W.Va. State Fire Marshal investigators for allegedly setting fire to a health clinic in Kanawha County.

Crystal Gail Looney, 40 years old of Dry Branch, was taken into custody on May 4. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened on February 18 at the Cabin Creek Health Clinic in Dawes.

Looney was charged with 2nd degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a bathroom located adjacent to the clinic building while the clinic was occupied.

Looney is free on a $10,000.00 personal recognition bond.

Further details have not been released.

