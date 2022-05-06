Active water rescue underway in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water rescue is underway in Wayne County after heavy rains caused flash flooding in the region.

According to officials, the rescue is happening along 8th Street Road in Lavalette.

WSAZ is working to learn more information.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.

