Active water rescue underway in Wayne County

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water rescue is underway in Wayne County after heavy rains caused flash flooding in the region.

According to officials, the rescue is happening along 8th Street Road in Lavalette.

WSAZ is working to learn more information.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.

Flash flood warning

Foul Friday and Mother’s Day weekend forecast

First Warning Forecast