Car stuck in high water pulled out by good Samaritan

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As many have experienced, driving through high water can be incredibly dangerous.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department told us high water has been an issue across the area all day and stress that people should not drive through it because, worst case scenario, your car could get stuck like Cohen Powell’s.

“I was driving through all the water and I was trying to brake,” he said. “And my car wouldn’t stop. And there was a ditch that it was in the water and I’d gotten stuck. Car was flooding and everything turned off.”

Powell said he drove across Sissonville Drive earlier in the day without any problems. So, he didn’t expect the water to be so deep.

Luckily for Powell, a man following behind him in a large silver truck with a metal chain was able to help him out.

“If he wasn’t there, it would have been a lot more stressful,” Powell said. “I would have had to get other people I don’t know ... I’m so thankful that he was there.”

While the car’s front bumper is banged up and there’s some water on the inside, the vehicle started back up after a few attempts.

Powell said he’s not planning on driving through anything like that again.

