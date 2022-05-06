Advertisement

Five arrested on drug charges after traffic stop, search of home

Five people were arrested after members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force...
Five people were arrested after members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, in the 400 block of 15th Street.(Huntington Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people were arrested after members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, in the 400 block of 15th Street.

During the traffic stop around 4:40 p.m., officers say Khali Barnes, 22, of Columbus, ran from the vehicle and was quickly taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 19 grams of suspected fentanyl, officials say.

Another person in the vehicle, Kori Barnes, 24, also of Columbus, was found to be in possession of approximately 24 grams of suspected fentanyl and a stolen firearm. Kori Barnes also was wanted on an outstanding bond revocation warrant from a previous drug charge in Cabell County.

A Christopher Ward, 19, of Huntington was found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, during the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Scott Jones, 45, of Huntington, was charged with conspiracy.

A juvenile female in the vehicle also was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

Officers also seized a third firearm from the vehicle.

Following the traffic stop a search warrant was conducted by the HPD SWAT Team in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

The five arrested were charged with the following:

  • Kori Barnes: being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; receiving and transferring stolen property; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; bond violation warrant.
  • Khali Barnes: being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; fleeing/obstructing.
  • Christopher Ward: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; warrant for possession of a controlled substance; warrant for fleeing.
  • Scott Jones: conspiracy.
  • Juvenile female: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

A school bus with children aboard hit a fallen tree in the Clendenin area on Friday afternoon.
School bus hits fallen tree
Fourpole creek flooding
Flooding at Huntington's Ritter Park
Fourpole Creek Huntington, W.Va.
Ritter Park flooding May 6, 2022
The fire marshal has part of Kilgore Creek Road in Milton closed as crews search for a man...
Search underway for man presumed missing in high water