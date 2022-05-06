Five arrested on drug charges after traffic stop, search of home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five people were arrested after members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop Thursday, May 5, in the 400 block of 15th Street.

During the traffic stop around 4:40 p.m., officers say Khali Barnes, 22, of Columbus, ran from the vehicle and was quickly taken into custody.

He was found to be in possession of a firearm and approximately 19 grams of suspected fentanyl, officials say.

Another person in the vehicle, Kori Barnes, 24, also of Columbus, was found to be in possession of approximately 24 grams of suspected fentanyl and a stolen firearm. Kori Barnes also was wanted on an outstanding bond revocation warrant from a previous drug charge in Cabell County.

A Christopher Ward, 19, of Huntington was found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, during the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Scott Jones, 45, of Huntington, was charged with conspiracy.

A juvenile female in the vehicle also was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

Officers also seized a third firearm from the vehicle.

Following the traffic stop a search warrant was conducted by the HPD SWAT Team in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

The five arrested were charged with the following:

Kori Barnes: being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; receiving and transferring stolen property; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; bond violation warrant.

Khali Barnes: being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; fleeing/obstructing.

Christopher Ward: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; warrant for possession of a controlled substance; warrant for fleeing.

Scott Jones: conspiracy.

Juvenile female: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.