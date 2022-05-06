Flash flood warning
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.
The warning is for the following counties:
- Boyd County, Kentucky
- Cabell County, West Virginia
- Mason County, West Virginia
- Putnam County, West Virginia
- Wayne County, West Virginia
- Kanawha County, West Virginia
The doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Forecasters predict one to two inches of rain has already fallen. They say to expect an additional one to two inches in the warned areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for north western Kanawha County in effect until 2:30 PM. This includes Saint Albans, Nitro, Cross Lanes, Sissonville.
Do not enter flood waters, turn around don’t drown.
