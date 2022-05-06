HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.

The warning is for the following counties:

Boyd County, Kentucky

Cabell County, West Virginia

Mason County, West Virginia

Putnam County, West Virginia

Wayne County, West Virginia

Kanawha County, West Virginia

The doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Forecasters predict one to two inches of rain has already fallen. They say to expect an additional one to two inches in the warned areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for north western Kanawha County in effect until 2:30 PM. This includes Saint Albans, Nitro, Cross Lanes, Sissonville.

Do not enter flood waters, turn around don’t drown.

Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street Road in Huntington. (WSAZ)

