Flash flood warning

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.

The warning is for the following counties:

  • Boyd County, Kentucky
  • Cabell County, West Virginia
  • Mason County, West Virginia
  • Putnam County, West Virginia
  • Wayne County, West Virginia
  • Kanawha County, West Virginia

The doppler radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain. Forecasters predict one to two inches of rain has already fallen. They say to expect an additional one to two inches in the warned areas.

Foul Friday and Mother’s Day weekend forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for north western Kanawha County in effect until 2:30 PM. This includes Saint Albans, Nitro, Cross Lanes, Sissonville.

Do not enter flood waters, turn around don’t drown.

For more information >>> CLICK HERE.

Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street Road in Huntington.
Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street Road in Huntington.(WSAZ)

Send us videos or pictures of how the Friday storm is impacting your neighborhood by tapping the link below:

