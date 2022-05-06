Advertisement

Flash floodwaters make it into homes

By Shannon Litton
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Residents in the Highland Park Area spent Friday cleaning up after flash floodwaters made it inside their homes.

The amount of rain that came down took everyone by surprise.

“It just started raining and raining really hard,” Cherry Lewis, who lives in Highland Park, said. “It’s typically not that concerning, but when I looked out my back door, my whole back yard, I call it Lake Lewis because there’s so much rain and more rain than I’ve ever seen before.”

Lewis says she has lived in that neighborhood for 30 years.

On Friday morning, those floodwaters rushed into her family room and the furnace room.

“It was very scary,” Lewis said. “Not so much that I fear for my life, but that it’s going to flood my house and I’m going to lose a lot. I’m going to lose everything.”

People who live along Highland Park say they’ve only seen floodwaters make it inside their homes twice. Once a few years ago, and then on Friday.

“We want it fixed so that this doesn’t happen again,” Lewis said. “My husband has been very ill, and we’ve been having to deal with that, as well, and it’s just daunting what’s happening. We’ve never seen water come down like this before, ever. And I understand Barboursville is flooded too, but I don’t want this to happen again.”

Neighbors tell WSAZ they don’t have flood insurance because they don’t live in what is considered a flood plain.

WSAZ reached out to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum about concerns residents have. His statement is below.

“The residents of Highland Park have been victims of flash flooding for far to long. This problem has existed for years and though today’s event is ill timed, Barboursville is committed to a solution. We are currently in the process of design/build for that area. We have consulted residents as well as experts that help mitigate these types of issues. This problem will be dealt with sooner than later and should be out to bid in the short term. This event has inconvenienced many of our residents and we will be working with county and state officials as well as assisting in anyway we can to ease the burden on so many.”

Mayor Chris Tatum

