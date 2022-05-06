FLASH FLOODING | Portions of Huntington under water following storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the region.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m. The National Weather Service is calling this event a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are leaving an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams declared a State of Emergency for City of Huntington.

The declaration read in part, “The City of Huntington has suffered from a large scale flooding event that has occurred beginning this morning and continues as of noon, May 6, 2022 causing severe damage to public and private property, disruption of utility services, and endangerment of health and safety of the citizens of Huntington within the disaster area.”

A parent of an Enslow Preschool student sent this video into the WSAZ newsroom after picking up their child Friday afternoon.

City of Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller is advising that children who attend the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Daycare Program have been moved by daycare supervisors to the second floor of the church due to flooding and are safe. There are reports of water starting to subside along Fourpole Creek upstream and outside city limits.

A Swift Water Rescue Team has been called in to assist school officials, parents and students at Meadows Elementary Friday due to severe high water.

All lanes of Hal Greer Blvd at Washington Blvd are flooded, officials report Friday.

The City of Huntington is advising drivers to avoid the following areas Friday due to high water: Arlington Boulevard, Enslow Boulevard, Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Enslow Park, sections of Norway Avenue toward Green Valley and Spring Valley Road near Westmoreland.

Flooding along 8th Street in Huntington near Ritter Park Friday. (WSAZ)

All Cabell County schools are on a 2-hour release Friday because of flooding.

Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. (WSAZ)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most passenger cars and just 2 feet of rushing water to carry away SUVs and trucks.

Do not enter flood waters, turn around don’t drown.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness Friday for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.

