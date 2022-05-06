Foul Friday and Mother’s Day weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mother’s Day weekend will get off on a wet, stormy start.

Arguably the biggest weekend of the year is upon us as we honor our loving moms. Weather-wise we are set to go through a two-day period with rounds of rain, some light and nuisance in nature, others more forceful with strong winds, lightning strikes and even hail. In a nutshell, Mother Nature has some nasty weather planned for Fridays and Saturday before conditions improve by Mother’s Day.

Overnight into Friday morning, the first round of rain will arrive with a rumble of thunder and a downpour in spots. Given the increased moisture expected, some local street flooding can occur as the sun comes up where a thunderhead produces a few torrents.

Friday’s mid-day skies should brighten as temperatures rise back into the 70s. But beware that sunshine as thunder squalls will spark in response to the heating from Ole Sol. These squalls will be feeding on a belt of stronger winds in the heavens above, so the chance of a few high wind storms will be well established. In the most extreme case the risk of a quick tornado warning could grace mainly in the southern coalfields. Should this scenario play out, the nature of the twister would be far less violent than the big whirlwinds we have watched on NBC news the past month.

Saturday looks overcast with rain showers passing on occasion. Derby day will be cooler too with temperatures in the 60s all day.

Mother’s Day will turn partly sunny and pleasantly warm as highs make it back into the 70s.

As far as the weather in Louisville for Derby weekend, while conditions will dry out and the track should be fast for the 148th Run for the Roses (post time 6:57) on Saturday, Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (post time 5:59) will likely succumb to the day long off and on shower pattern. So chances are good there will be an off track as the 3-year-old fillies challenge the venerable Churchill Downs course.

