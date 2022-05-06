Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness for all 55 counties

Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va.
Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this weekend.

Flash flood warning

The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state today and throughout the weekend.

The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.

Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

WEATHER ALERTS

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ that the body was found inside a car outside of St. Mary's...
Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged
Storm Watch
Tornado Watch issued
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
A community is dedicated to carrying on her legacy nearly 20 years after the Marshall student's...
Honoring Samantha Burns’ legacy 20 years later

Latest News

Enslow preschool
Child rides of the shoulders of a parent during pickup from Enslow Preschool in Huntington
Flash flooding along U.S. Route 52 in Lavalette, W.Va.
Lavalette W.Va. flooding
Green Valley Road flash flooding
Green Valley Road flooding
Homeowners are reporting high water along 16th Street in Huntington Friday.
Send WSAZ your photos, videos of high water