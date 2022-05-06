Advertisement

High water starts Mother's day weekend

Flash floods offer a wet lead in the Mother’s Day weekend
A high demand for flowers have local florists busy heading into Mother's Day.
A high demand for flowers have local florists busy heading into Mother's Day.(WDBJ)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A surge of warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air arrived early on Friday fueled by southerly breezes. When that moist air was intercepted by a slow moving whirlpool in the upper atmosphere the stage was set for a round of flash flooding. So intense was the rainfall in Cabell County that the zone along the 4-Pole Creek from Kinetic Park through Ritter Park on the way to Harveytown was gobbled up by 4″+ inches of rain. That was nearly a month’s worth of May rain in a mere 8 hours!

After an evening of downpours, overnight leftover lighter showers will linger not only through dawn but also on Derby Day Saturday. The thick overcast overhead will keep temperatures bottled up in the 50s and low 60s.

The showers will finally end by Sunday when partial sunshine will return in time for Mother’s Day afternoon. Highs will aim for 70 on Sunday for outdoor cookouts!

Next week it is time to make up the rains so a week long sun-fest will arrive and with it warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

But for tonight and Saturday morning, a word of caution; namely, lingering high water spots will be a hazard to night time travelers.

